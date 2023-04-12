Juicy Jay on academics and rugby success after ‘Big Brother’ fame

Former Big Brother Titans star Siyamthanda “Juicy Jay” Jwacu will be graduating this Friday from the Nelson Mandela University with a National Diploma in Management.

The 24-year-old spoke to Sunday World this week about his academic journey, being a rugby player and life after the reality show.

“My academic journey has been an interesting one for me because it has been really tough. After high school my head was just strictly focused on rugby, I was more focused on perfecting my athletic capabilities,” said Jwacu.

Jwacu has been participating in the Varsity Cup since 2018 and one of the rules states that one needs to be a student in order to participate and keep their bursary.

“Varsity Cup forced me to make sure I keep things balanced. It achieves to create an all-round athlete and at the same time helps produce graduates. After that, it is up to you whether you excel furthermore in the professional space.”

With the BBTitans show having come to an end and completing his qualification he plans on taking his rugby career to the next level.

“I’m one step closer to being a solid professional player, I’ve sorted out my knee problem so I would like to explore that and I’m also tapping into the media space. I’m a flexible person so I’m very keen on doing anything in the entertainment industry.”

Jwacu said Big Brother has taught him to live in the present because you don’t really know how much time you have in order to succeed.

