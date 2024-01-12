Justin 99 & PCee blue-tick 2023 RedSquare DJ KnockOut gig

Amapiano DJs PCee & Justin 99 are accused of blue-ticking the 2023 RedSquare DJ KnockOut event. The gig was held in Vereeniging in the Vaal on December 16 2023.

The two artists, real names Khulekani Nxumalo and Justin King, were booked alongside Mellow & Sleezy, Emtee, Felo Le Tee, DJ Maphorisa, Dench and Myztro, Shebeshxt,25K, Young Stunna and Visca.

Prominent staple on DJ gig calendar

According to Victor Selaelo, Director of Market Development at Halewood Artisanal Spirit company, the competition has been running for 17 years. The event has become a prominent feature on the annual gig calendar.

“In last year’s edition we were very much disappointed with the services of Justin 99 & PCee and Shebeshxt as well. They did not pitch up at the event as per our contract as they were booked. Justin 99 & PCee did not bother to tell us what was wrong or [what] the issue [was], no excuse or anything,” said Selaelo.

No explanation given for no-show

Selaelo told this publication that they tried to reach out to the pair to find out. He says the last conversation they had with them, was when they told him they will try to refund them.

“They did not explain why they did not make it to the event. We tried before the event for them to do a promo video, which we paid for and they never did it. This was an additional R3,000 paid to the pair including the balance needed for their performance. [The total] amount was R52,500.”

Reputational damage

Selaelo said the problem that they are faced with now is that their reputation has been tarnished. This is because people who attended the event think they were duped with false advertising.

“Shebeshxt and his team explained why they couldn’t make it, they had a car break down. They (Shebeshxt and his team) are willing to give us another date or a refund. It is better to deal with someone who communicates with you than someone who just keeps quiet. Maybe Justin 99 & PCee are used to doing this to everyone.”

Attempts to get hold of Justin 99 & PCee at the time of publication drew a blank. They did not answer phone calls and written questions sent to them.

