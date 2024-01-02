K Naomi reveals she is expecting another baby girl

Socialite and television presenter K Naomi, born Keitumetse Naomi Noinyane Phakathi, recently got candid on social media about her gender reveal.

She has now confirmed that the second child she is expecting is another baby girl.

K Naomi shared the news of her second pregnancy with her fans in a simple cute picture of her little daughter. Her daughter is seen wearing a t-shirt with the B initial, symbolising that she was going to be a big sister.

In K Naomi’s gender reveal video, where she can be seen wearing all-white, she shares that she is expecting a baby girl and is over the moon.

I’m back on YouTube, thought I’d share a bit of a gender reveal (behind the scenes) BTS with you guys and something personal. Thank you for the well wishes, they are appreciated. I’m really excited, blessed and grateful to be carrying again and sharing my pregnancy journey with you guys,” she wrote.

A boy for Kwezi Ndlovu

Umkhokha actress Kwezi Ndlovu who also revealed last year that she is expecting her first child, also had a gender reveal. Ndlovu who was surrounded by her friends, family, and industry friends shared in the gender reveal party that she was expecting a baby boy.

In November last year, the actress shared that she would give birth in 2024 but did not get into much detail regarding her pregnancy. Ndlovu also shared snaps of herself in a swimming costume on holiday in Mauritius.

In the post, she also shared an image of her holding the hand of a mystery man, leaving fans curious who the father of her unborn baby is.

