Katlego Maboe bags presenter position for game show

Expresso’s presenter Katlego Maboe was selected to host the revival of Deal or No Deal SA on SABC 1 from 6 March.

He made a comeback to SABC 3 screens last year following cheating and abuse allegations made by his former partner Monique Muller.

The Deal or No Deal SA will be a 30-minute show that will see contestants choose which of 20 boxes to open to win possible cash prizes ranging from R1 to R250 000, on weekdays at 7.30pm.

Katlego Maboe kept his Instagram followers in suspense when he posted a video and captioned it “Exciting news dropping today.”

Primedia’s Broadcasting CEO Lindile Xoxo said: “Deal or No Deal is a result of collaborative work, and we are very fortunate to leverage our relationships with our advertisers.

“It was through a synergetic partnership approach that we have successfully identified a suitable sponsor for the show and indeed mak it a reality. Deal or No Deal, an uplifting show which can make the dreams of ordinary South African come true, is a definite winner, and it is a much-needed antidote for the people of Mzansi.”

