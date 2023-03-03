Kay Sibiya blasts rape and assault allegations made by baby mama

Imbewu actor Khumbulani Kay Sibiya has taken to social media to blast rape and assault allegations made against him by the mother of his firstborn.

Sibiya and former Gagasi FM presenter Zukiswa Zookey Zarling Vuthela have had a long-time tiff regarding their relationship and parenting.

In 2014 Vutela claimed that Sibiya had made her pregnant and that he had been denying that the child is his.

“This is my story and the truth about my Daughter Zia-Mia how I was raped then she was conceived then someone claimed otherwise and my other 2 kids…Telling it myself I’ve been quiet about it for the longest time; How he was sent to kill me first He drugged and raped me, then when I woke up found an expired condom inside of me. So now I do not care even if they try again to kill me when I tell my story – Pastors/Drug lords and some. Today I tell it as rough it is about Khumbulani Kay Sibiya,” wrote Vuthela.

Taking to social media on Thursday Sibiya issued a statement regarding the allegations made by Vuthela on her Facebook page and blog post.

The actor stated that finding out about the accusations on social media has uprooted his small family. He added that him, his mother and his partner were nothing but supportive of Vuthela over the years and that he had never denied being the father to his own child.

“The truth is I did not rape nor assault Miss Zukiswa Zookey Zarling Vuthela at any time. In a country where GBV is so prevalent with women being raped and even murdered on a daily basis. I find the accusations levelled against me to be highly irresponsible with the intent to cause unjustified harm to an innocent person,” reads the statement.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author