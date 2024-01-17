Keketso Mpitso on playing Tlali the troublemaker in ‘Outlaws’

Keketso Mpitso, who plays the troublesome Tlali on Showmax’s Outlaws, has been one of the breakout stars from the show.

Outlaws reached its nail-biting finale on Wednesday, with many casualties and drama to end the 40-episode series.

Mpitso portrays the character of Tlali, someone who is unpredictable, a guy who just wants to do things on his own terms.

Tlali is very impulsive and ambitious

In a previous interview, he said he has been around people who have Tlali in them and has seen people in real life who are like that.

“He’s a person who reacts quickly to situations. He’s a very ambitious person. I think he wants to achieve a lot of things and he doesn’t really think. When he wants to do something, he wants to do it at that moment. Whenever his mind is made up, no one can convince him otherwise. He just goes for what he wants,” said Mpitso.

He said he was drawn to Tlali’s character because he had never played a character like Tlali’s before.

“He is different, and I thought to myself this is going to be a nice challenge for me. So I just went for it.”

Dream role

Some of the differences between Mpitso and Tlali are that he is more of an introvert, and he’s more of an extrovert.

Mpitso says playing alongside veterans like Mmabatho Mogomotsi and Siyabonga Shibe was an honour for him.

“You know, when I was a kid I grew up watching Mmabatho in Yizo Yizo and Siyabonga Shibe in Gaz’lam. They are like legends to me. So it’s been an honour and a great opportunity. I love them so much. When you get to work with them, it feels amazing. It’s more like a dream come true.”

He said one of the biggest lessons that he has learnt from these legends is to stay humble at all times.

­“They treat everybody equally and take their work very seriously. They understand what it means to be an actor,” said Mpitso.

