Kelly Khumalo shares teaser of her newborn baby girl

Songbird Kelly Khumalo is making motherhood look so easy and fun after giving birth to a baby girl recently, making her a mother to two daughters and a son.

Khumalo has confirmed that she has indeed given birth to a baby girl.

In December, she posted a picture on social media confirming the rumours about her pregnancy, and the post attracted congratulatory messages from fellow celebrity friends.

According to media reports, the father of the child is former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder and Khumalo’s boyfriend of three years Mthokozisi Yende.

The father of her first-born child Christian is Molemo Maarohanye, affectionately known as Jub Jub, and her second child Thingo was born when Khumalo was dating late Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana star Senzo Meyiwa.

Taking to social media on Sunday, Khumalo shared the snippets of her holding her newborn and walking towards her vehicle for a campaign she is working on.

