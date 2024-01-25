Kgomotso Christopher brings drama to ‘Generations: The Legacy’

Award-winning actress Kgomotso Christopher, who has a long list of impressive credits both on screen and on stage, has joined SABC1’s soap opera Generations: The Legacy.

The actress, who has become accustomed to her accomplished performances, will play the role of Keabetswe Moloi.

Moloi is the twin sister of the scheming Khumo Moroka, played by Aubrey Poo.

In contrast to Khumo, Kea is open, honest, and passionate about using her position as a Moroka to help people and do good in the world.

The twins’ relationship is one of supreme loyalty and fierce protection of each other. She has a savvy mind for business and a generous heart.

Full circle

As she looks forward to learning about and putting on Keabetswe “Kea” Moloi’s shoes, Christopher said that joining Generations: The Legacy is a “full-circle moment”.

“To the viewers that have always supported my work, this is for them,” said Christopher.

Casting director Russell Savadier said: “Kgomotso is one of the genuine leading ladies on television today. She’s always luminous and totally compelling to watch.

“We have wanted her to join the show for quite some time. I’m delighted that she’s agreed to join the Generations: The Legacy family.”

Christopher will make her debut on March 14 and will provide viewers with thrills, intrigue, and drama.

Mining operations

In August 2023, Poo, a powerhouse in the acting industry, was the latest addition to the Moroka family.

He is one of the most powerful people in the Moroka family, responsible for running the wealthy family’s mining operations.

The soap opera also announced the return of Rapulana Seiphemo as Tau Mogale. Connie Ferguson also returns as Karabo Moroka.

Generations: The Legacy is South Africa’s longest-running daily drama series.

