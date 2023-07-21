Khosi Thwala to host the red carpet at Simon Sabela Awards

Big Brother Titans winner Khosi Thwala will be the host of the red carpet at the Simon Sabela KZN Film and Television Awards scheduled to take place in Durban on Saturday.

The awards, on Thursday, unveiled media personality Minnie Dlamini and television presenter Siphesihle Vazi as the hosts of the main event.

Speaking to Sunday World on Friday, King Khosi, as she is known to a legion of fans, said she is looking forward to welcoming esteemed guests before the main event.

“I am very elegant. I have class and at the same time I am fun, so I feel like I am going to have fun with everyone on the red carpet because I am very fun and loving. We are going to have an amazing time, I know I can’t keep people for too long but it is a very great way to enter the awards,” she said.

Thwala, who was lauded for her unique take of the out of this world theme at the Durban July horse racing event earlier this month, said she will be partnering with the same designer, Suzan Timms from Glamourazz who made her dress for the big do.

“I am going for my fittings today, there is this lady who always takes care of my outfits her name is Suzan. I am going to fit my outfit right after doing my hair and makeup just now. All my dresses are from her, we have had a good relationship, she even did my first night at Big Brother dress when I didn’t even have a cent,” Thwala shared.

On how her life has changed since she won a whopping R2 million as the winner of the Big Brother Titans this year, she says she remains humble.

“It has changed my life significantly, but I try not to let that get to my head and be the centre of my life because there are bigger things out there. The fact that I am going to be part of the Simon Sabela awards on its own feels like it is what comes from it but not it. I feel like if I pay too much attention and I worship the fact that I won the show, I will lose focus on what that could bring to me,” she said.

Thwala is set to welcome Kwa-Zulu Natal’s entertainment royalty at the awards which are scheduled to take place at the Durban ICC on the same weekend with the Durban Film Festival.

