Lady Du showers Khanyisa Jaceni with praise for big achievement

Amapiano superstar Duduzile Ngwenya, popularly known by her stage name Lady Du, has celebrated her fellow industry sister Khanyisa Jaceni.

Lady Du took to social media to share how she surprised Jaceni who had no clue that she had reached a milestone of 500 000 monthly listeners on the music-streaming platform Spotify.

Jaceni, who is also a popular TikTok content creator, released her second amapiano EP titled Halfway in October 2022.

Her first amapiano hit Soft, released at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, cemented her position in the genre.

The Woza hitmaker said she believes that artists should celebrate each other for their achievements instead of competing against each other.

“On @spotify one of the highest streamed females in the country. I can’t believe what you have done with your career, may the good Lord bless you,” wrote Lady Du.

“Introducing my girl @iam_khanyi95 number one in piano, I’m super proud man, yho!”

Jaceni expressed her gratitude and thanked Lady Du for the gesture. She also shared that she will forever be grateful to her.

