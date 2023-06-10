Lasizwe on being part of ‘The Perfect Picture’ season two

If he is not out there shooting content in front of the camera, he is out there having the time of his life in front of it. Media personality Lasizwe Dambuza has joined the second season of The Perfect Picture, a celebrity reality show putting photography skills to the test.

Speaking to Sunday World, Lasizwe said he took part in the show so people could see a different side of him, because of how he is involved in the industry.

“I took on the challenge just to show that I’m not just a funny guy. I watched the first season and I got a gist of the show. So I was like I’m always the one in front of the camera trying to get the perfect pose, I wonder what it’s like getting the perfect picture,” said Lasizwe.

The only knowledge that Lasziwe had about a camera was taking a video of himself, not taking photos of himself.

“I only knew how to put the camera on video, set autofocus on my eyes – the rest, nothing. I think this will give me a new accolade that I can operate a camera, and the credibility to open a business.”

In just a month they went through all the different skills that people would go through for years. The team learnt how to do night, day, animal, and boss-moving photography.

“I would never consider going to photography because it is intense and it has its people, you really need to have a calling for it. I don’t want to be falling into the category of being one of those, whose photos are questionable.”

Lasizwe said one of his biggest highlights was when he had to overcome one of his phobia – that of animals. In one of the challenges they had to take pictures of a dog, and he managed to overcome his phobia and proceeded with the challenge.

Other participants in the reality show are Gugu Khati, Luyanda Mzazi, Zahira Marthy, Ivan Roux, Anele Zondo, Jonathan Boynton-Lee, Tshego Koke, and Christall Kay.

The television show is hosted by Maps Maponyane, with nine episodes, and will air on e.tv on July 23.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.