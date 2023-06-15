Late AKA’s latest offering ‘Mass Country’ awarded plaques

Slain rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes was this week awarded plaques for his latest album Mass Country.

Shortly after his passing and before the release of the album, his team Vth season said AKA had worked tremendously hard on the project.

“He put his heart and soul into it, and we were blessed that he got the opportunity to map out this entire roll-out and approve all the elements, so what will be coming out will be as per his direction and his vision.”

Vth Season and Sony Music Entertainment Africa shared with AKA’s fans that five of his songs from the album were awarded plaques. Lemonade and Company were awarded platinum plaques while Dangerous, Prada, and Mbuzi Freestyle were awarded gold plaques.

“As Vth Season we are proud to share with the Forbes Family Gold and Platinum Plaques in honour of #MassCountry with our partner.

At the Metro FM Music awards earlier this year AKA emerged as the biggest winner after his family took home four awards. He was awarded Best Hip-Hop Artist and Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration, and Best Male Artist.

