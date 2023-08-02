Lebo M explains why his marriage to Samuels-Morake collapsed

Acclaimed composer Lebo Morake, fondly known as Lebo M, lives in fear because his estranged wife Pretty Samuels-Morake “refuses” to delete his electronic signature.

In a statement on Wednesday, Morake said he had given his electronic signature to Samuels-Morake when he went on a tour to Europe between April and June.

Shed a light on what led to the breakdown of the couple’s marriage, he said: “As my wife, I gave Samuels-Morake proxy to sign documents on my behalf during my absence.”

When he returned from Europe, he said, he requested Samuels-Morake to destroy and delete the signature from her PC, however, that led to an altercation between the two.

“The altercation was fueled by Samuels-Morake’s reluctance to sign a sworn affidavit stating that she had destroyed the signature.

“Samuels-Morake eventually relented and signed the affidavit stating that she had indeed destroyed the signature.”

In July, things took a turn when Morake further requested his wife to sign another affidavit, stating that there are no policies she is aware of and he is not, that would be effected upon his death, which she and others would be beneficiaries of, but Samuels-Morake failed to do that.

“I requested that Samuels-Morake forward the affidavit to me via e-mail or WhatsApp, which she has failed to do. This has placed me in a position of great discomfort, and I fear for my life and that of my children.

“I am worried and do not understand why my estranged wife refuses to sign the second affidavit.”

He said he would like to attach such affidavits to his last will and testament.

“I am consulting with my attorneys to investigate and verify whether I have any fraudulent life policies in my name and, or any life covers taken to insure my life without my knowledge and consent, as this would be tantamount to fraud.”

On Tuesday, Morake announced that he was heading to court for divorce after his fifth marriage with Samuels-Morake failed.

