Legendary Floyd Mayweather touches down in SA

Floyd Mayweather arrived to a throng of fans waiting for him at the Lanseria Airport on Saturday afternoon.

Mayweather. as part of his Motherland Tour, is in the country for a bespoke banquet dinner to raise funds for South African youth in boxing, through his Youth Empowerment Programme.

The internationally acclaimed boxer will also honour boxing legends and those with money get to wine and dine with him.

The banquet will be held at the Sandton Convention Centre on Saturday evening.

Sunday World can exclusively reveal that Mayweather is not a fussy international celebrity because some of his ‘rider’ requests was only to have his chicken served grilled and well with a green salad.

Mayweather arrived fresh from Zimbabwe where he attended a political event.

The retired boxing legend, who won 50 fights and lost zero, also received a very warm welcome by his Zimbabwe fans, as his private jet touched down.

The Daily Star reports that the 46-year-old was invited by a prominent businessman, Scott Sakupwanya and arrived in Zimbabwe in his private jet which reportedly is worth $ 50 million. He was also greeted with a fleet of luxury cars.

The pint-sized Boxer, who defeated UFC legend Conor Mc Gregor and Jesús Chávez, also has the monicker “Money”.

