Life’s good for celebrities Blue Mbombo and Natasha Thahane

Media personality and model Blue Mbombo celebrated her daughter as she turned one on Monday.

In 2022, Mbombo shared that she opted for a water birth, saying that she did not feel brave enough to give birth naturally.

She also shared how grateful she was for the support she received from the father of her child, her sister, her midwife, and doula.

Meanwhile, actress Natasha Thahane also celebrated her son’s first birthday on Saturday.

Thahane shares the child with Orlando Pirates soccer player Thembinkosi Lorch. The lovebirds chose to keep the pregnancy a secret but later shared the news with their fans.

Upon reaching 5.5-million Instagram followers, Thahane expressed her shock over the growing numbers, while she took maternity leave for two years.

