Lizwe Khumbuza and Luyanda Duma prepare for marriage

Actor Lizwe Khumbuza and talent manager Luyanda Duma have taken a step forward towards marriage.

Khumbuza was previously in a relationship with travel blogger Thobeka Thobi Rose, who was also friends with Duma.

Rose and Khumbuza were one of the couples featured in the Defining Love series.

The couple also shared their love story on the GQ Black Love Series, which is an ode to couples of colour who personify authentic representation of what being black and in love means.

It is not quite clear when Rose and Khumbuza split and the reasons for their separation, but there have been rumours that Duma was already thawing in the arms of her former friend.

Duma and Khumbuza welcomed a baby boy to the world in February. On Monday, Duma shared that Khumbuza’s uncles were at her home on Sunday to pay lobola.

“Not a single unkept promise, thank you for being a man of your word sthandwa sami [my darling],” she wrote.

