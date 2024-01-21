Londie dumps hospitalised Mabonga

Former Real Housewives of Durban star and singer Londie London says she broke up with her businessman boyfriend Sphamandla Mabonga.

Mabonga was placed on police watch in hospital on Saturday morning after a shoot-out at the Tempo nightclub in Sandton.

Londie London, real name Londiwe Zulu, started dating Mabonga in July last year following a messy breakup with the father of her two children, Hlubi Nkosi.

