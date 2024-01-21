Celebrity News

Londie dumps hospitalised Mabonga

By Sunday World
Londie
Former Real Housewives of Durban star and singer Londie London has broken up with her businessman boyfriend

Mabonga was placed on police watch in hospital on Saturday morning after a shoot-out at the Tempo nightclub in Sandton.

Londie London, real name Londiwe Zulu,  started dating Mabonga in July last year following a messy breakup with the father of her two children, Hlubi Nkosi.

