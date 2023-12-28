Londie London, lover attack journalist, steal her phone at Konka

Former Real Housewives of Durban star Londie London and her boyfriend Sphamandla Mabonga allegedly punched a female journalist on the face at popular nightclub Konka on Tuesday.

The lovebirds also took the journalist’s phone and left with it while their security guards manhandled her at the parking lot of the popular groove spot.

Speaking to Sunday World on Thursday, the journalist, who cannot be identified for fear of victimisation, said she is still traumatised following the attack.

She has since opened a case of assault and theft against the pair at the Centurion police station.

She explained that she only knew the pair from doing stories about them for a popular celebrity blog Buzzy Bee.

I stopped writing about them

“I discovered most of the things about her including a car being taken away [by the father of her children]. Then she gets in a relationship [with Mabonga]. When he buys her cars, we reported all of that,” said the journalist.

“In July, I received a threatening call from what I assumed was them [the couple]. I told them that I don’t know them and I ignored them, but then I decided to withdraw from writing about them because they were not worth it.

“For me, it was free PR [public relations] for them anyway. Then in November Mabonga called and said he broke up with Londie [and that] I must write a story because he trusts me.

“He said sorry for what had happened previously, [saying that was] because he was in love and wanted to impress Londie.”

The journalist said Mabonga told her that he just wanted her to inform people that they had broken up peacefully.

After writing the story, said the journalist, Mabonga called and asked her to retract it. She refused, and that was the last time they spoke until they crossed paths at Konka on Tuesday.

Punched on the face

“They had closed so we were all going out [of the nightclub]. I saw him and I said ‘hi, it’s me, let’s talk’. His bodyguards tried to apprehend me but he told them to let go of me.

“I told him that I just wanted us to talk. He said Londie was also there, so I saw her and I said ‘let’s all talk then’.

“She started swearing at me … I said ‘I am not here to fight, we can just clear out our issues’. Then he also started swearing. When Londie starts boiling, he does too.

“They were with some lady, and I was holding my phone. He grabbed the phone from my hand and said I was recording them.”

She said she told Mabonga that the phone was locked and pleaded with him to give it back.

“He punched me on my lips. They all got in their cars and left. I stood in front of their car and told security to give back my phone. Their security pushed me and allowed them to go.”

As she stood there helpless, she was recognised by one of her followers who offered to drop her off at the police station.

“The police refused to assist me. I told them that my concern was that my banking apps are on the phone, and that I am not sure what Londie and her man’s intentions are with my phone.”

Police refuse to help

After not receiving help from the police in Kliptown, Soweto she took an Uber to Centurion in Pretoria where she stays and managed to open a case there.

She added that after the police contacted Mabonga, he called and threatened her. “He then denied that he has my phone. Later on, he called me and said ‘lets meet’.

“He called again and this time there was a police officer looking for him, so I am assuming he was now scared.”

On the instruction of Mabonga, said the journalist, the phone was delivered by an Uber driver at a mall, where they met.

When contacted for comment, Londie London, born Londiwe Zulu, hung up after listening to Sunday World’s questions.

Mabonga was not immediately available on his phone at the time of publishing.

