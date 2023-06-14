Celebrity News

Look: Exquisite looks from ‘Shaka iLembe’ premiere

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Dawn Thandeka King / Instagram

The exclusive premiere of the much anticipated Shaka iLembe series took place at Montecasino in Fourways on Tuesday.

Actors, directors, producers, and personalities in the entertainment industry flocked to the black carpet dazzling in their outfits to witness history in the making.

Creatives ate and left no crumbs, sticking to the theme of the night which was African Couture Fit For Royalty. Shaka iLembe follows the journey of Shaka’s historic rise to one of the greatest monarchs of the Zulu kingdom.


These are some of our favourite looks from the black carpet. Couture, Luxury and a touch of African Flair are all the ingredients that our stars graced us with.

Nelisiwe Sibiya

Ayanda Borotho

Hope Bhele 


Thembinkosi Mthembu 

Lasizwe Dambuza 

Trevor Stuurman

Lemogang Tsipa

Lemogang Tsipa

Dawn Thandeka King

Dawn Thandeka King

Baby Cele

Baby Cele

Nomzamo Mbatha 

Nomzamo Mbatha

Senzo Radebe

Senzo Radebe

