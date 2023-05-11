Love-struck stranger caused trouble between Maphorisa and Thuli

Award-winning producer Maphorisa allegedly got angry when another man made advances towards his girlfriend and actress Thuli Phongolo at a gig he was performing at the night before his arrest.

The couple allegedly argued in front of people at the event, but the confrontation escalated the next day when they were at Phongolo’s apartment in Sandton, Johannesburg.

This was revealed by sources close to the couple, who also alleged that Phongolo regretted opening the case against the Ba Straata hitmaker.

She tried to withdraw the case on the same night she opened it but the police refused.

“She was made to open the case by her mother. She later regretted it and then arrived at the police station at night when Maphorisa was arrested and tried to withdraw the case, so that Maphorisa could go home but the police refused,” said the source.

Another source claimed that Maphorisa felt disrespected when another man at the event they were at the previous night of the incident made advances towards Phongolo.

“The man apparently bought expensive drinks at the table where Thuli was also sitting. He was balling and somehow he made advances to Thuli and promised to send her R40 000 on the spot to show off,” according to the second source.

“Maphorisa found out and got angry because he does a lot of things for Thuli. That is disrespectful. So, he threw a tantrum, which later escalated to the assault when they got home.”

Maphorisa hung up when Sunday World approached him for comment on Wednesday while Phongolo did not answer her phone and has since deleted all her Instagram posts following the allegations.

In a statement deposed by Phongolo at the Sandton police station on Sunday, she does not reveal the nature of the argument they had at the gig, but told the police that the DJ, born Sonnyboy Sekowe, slapped her during a conversation.

The actress said in a statement: “I confronted him so that we can talk about our argument, which happened the previous night during his gig.”

The actress, who was accompanied by her road manager when she opened the case, said he responded aggressively and started slapping her.

“He held me and took me to the balcony, and grabbed me aggressively by my neck,” Phongolo said in a police statement.

Following his arrest on Sunday, Maphorisa appeared at the Randburg magistrate’s court on Monday, where he was released on R4 000 bail.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said even through the actress indicated that she wants to withdraw the matter, the case was postponed to allow Maphorisa to make representations.

“The case was remanded to 14 June 2023 for Sekowe to lodge representations to the National Prosecuting Authority in light of the withdrawal statement that has been filed by the complainant,” said the NPA.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.