Mahlasela takes last bow as Aggie on ‘7de Laan’

It’s always bittersweet when something familiar to us comes to an end.

It’s no different for actress Nobuhle Mimi Mahlasela, who since 2005 played the role of Aggie on the Afrikaans soapie 7de Laan.

“My journey with 7de Laan started way back in 2005 when I was freshly out of varsity. I just finished studying my National Diploma in Dramatic Arts at TUT, back then it was Pretoria Technikon,” said Mahlasela.

She said that although she’s played the character for so long, she and Aggie are complete opposites.

“Aggie is compassionate. Well, I am too but Aggie is extra compassionate and rational, but Mimi is a rebel. She does not like being conformed. Aggie does things by the book. I feel honoured to have told Aggie’s story as authentic as I could.”

Highlighting her best moments on the show proved to be a battle.

“There has been a lot of good moments on the show, to single out one would be unfair. I think because the show is coming to an end, it is a recent storyline that I did. Aggie’s rape storyline where she found out that she is pregnant with her rapist’s child.

“She later lost the baby. Obviously that story was very close to home.”

On taking her last bow, she said: “I am filled with so many mixed emotions. I am sad to say goodbye yet also excited for what is to come for Mimi. I feel rather proud of the show, the cast, myself and the stories we told.

“Number one, I am proud of me because Afrikaans is my third language and working on an Afrikaans show for the past 18 years has been nothing but amazing and challenging, as I had to make sure that I put in the work, and I do not drop the ball.”

For upcoming stars, she had some sound advice.

“Please study, we live in a time where acting is considered a natural career. However, you can study for it, as it places you in a better position when you have a qualification in the industry.

“Always be professional. There are no small roles or small actors. You do not always have to be the lead. You can make the small roles that you were given to play big by yourself. Always be on time.”

