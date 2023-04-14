Makhadzi laughs at herself after fans roast ‘Beyonce’ jumpsuit

Makhadzi laughed at herself this week after she found herself the victim to the “what I buy online vs what I receive struggle”. She admitted that the fierce outfit seen worn by Beyonce was definitely “not making sure” on her.

“That jumpsuit was not making sure (sic). But I am proud of myself that I went on stage and performed like there is no tomorrow, I knew I was going to have to explain,” she wrote on her twitter feed and inserted laughing emojis.

Before her admission that it was a bad choice in fashion, the online fashion brigade had their devilish claws out for the musician and dancer, critising her choice harshly and demanding they speak to her personal stylist.

The Kulakwe singer explained the mishap and also announced that she will be going on tour in May, going to both Zambia and the United Kingdom – hopefully better prepared with stage outfits.

“I am happy to announce my Zambia and UK tour this coming month, from May 6 and more dates are still to be added,” she said.

