Celebrity News

Makhadzi’s no-show leaves throngs of fans disappointed

By Ngwako Malatji
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 14: Makhadzi during the 3rd DSTV Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards at the Ticketpro Dome on March 14, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards is a South African award show that honours the year's biggest achievements in television, radio, music, sports, and comedy, voted by viewers living in South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)

Award-winning singer Makhadzi has pulled another rat-snake stunt on her illustrious career when she failed to pitch for a paid gig in Limpopo over the Easter weekend.

The Ganama hitmaker was booked by businessman Jeffrey Malatji to perform at the official opening of his state-of-the-art joint, Ejays Lounge, in Moime village outside Tzaneen on Saturday alongside Master KG and King Monada, among others.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.


https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. 

Author

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.