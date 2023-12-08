Mandla Hlatshwayo on picking up the pieces and being a dad

Big Brother Mzansi’s first-ever winner Mandla Hlatshwayo is picking up the pieces post-Covid-19 and is enjoying being a full-time father to his two boys.

Hlatshwayo had to sell the home that he bought with his winnings in 2020, and he cited that he had no choice because he could not afford keeping it.

Speaking to Sunday World on Thursday, Hlatshwayo said he has been back home in the Vaal since the Covid-19 lockdown, saying it was a move he had not planned.

“When things happen, home is the first place that you find refuge in. It just so happened that during lockdown, there were kids that were made. I have just been on an extended paternity leave,” said Hlatshwayo.

He said he currently runs a business where he buys second-hand cars, fixes them and sells them, noting that he is currently in a good space.

“If there are things that I need to get back in touch with so that people think I look like the person that they remember, it will come in good time, but it’s never really been my thing.

“Other things take longer than others and maybe I need to work on how I present myself like other public figures.”

After going through a rough patch, Hlatshwayo said he is grateful to be alive and not be drowning in debt.

He said he would be lying if he were to say the Big Brother Mzansi fame kept him the same.

My value system remains the same

He shared: “There are elements of me that are still the same, my value system remains the same as before I entered the show.

“The show teaches you solitude and when you come out, you must meet new people. There have been changes that have had to happen, but at the core I am still the same guy.”

He believes the year 2023 has been the one he has been able to decide what his game plan is, especially now that his paternal leave is coming to an end.

When he entered the reality show he never imagined he would find love in the house, and even have children with a person he had met on the show.

“I was going through something when I entered the house. Sometimes you think you are looking for a rebound and then life has different plans for you.

“I never in my wildest dreams thought I’d find someone on television, let alone have kids together.”

Hlatshwayo added that he and his wife, Lexi, have managed to maintain their union through the grace of God.

He believes being given another chance by MultiChoice after the end of their reality show Mandla & Lexi, gave him the hope that he could work with the brand again.

“I do aspire to be in the media space, but it was never part of the plan. As much as I don’t want to be out there in public, I have to do anything to make sure my kids get everything that they need.”

