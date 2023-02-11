Mandz Not Hot ventures into her first love – music

Mandisa Jakavula, content creator and social media personality popularly known as Mandz Not Hot, is following her long-time dream of getting into music. Speaking to Sunday World, Jakavula said she has always been into music. She grew up in a musical family and was taught everything related to music.

“While I was growing up and was asked what I wanted to be when I grow up I always said I wanted to be a musician. That was all that I knew and loved and had this whole music thing in my head,” she said.

For the longest time, the 23-year-old content creator thought she would get into the entertainment industry through music, but fortunately, social media made her famous.

After being on TikTok making videos, she started sharing cooking videos in vernacular, Pretoria Tswana (or SePitori), a mutually intelligible mix of SeTswana and Northern Sotho language, native to Pretoria.

“I then realised that since I’m now in the entertainment space, let me follow my dream of being a musician, because I believe I have the right networks.”

Robot Boii (South African singer and dancer) invited her to a music camp and she features in one of the songs from his EP Yithi Sonke.

“From there Raphael Benza, who runs a boutique recording label and management agencies said he saw potential in me and asked me to do more music. I am dropping an Afro Pop song on Friday, titled Imali where I feature Seemah and Zwano.”

Before the end of the year, Jakavula said she will release an album, which is almost done.

“Being a content creator does not last, I’m going to give 60% of my time to my music career and the rest to content creation, because I am hoping for the best. I believe as a content creator you need to have a long-term backup plan.”

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author