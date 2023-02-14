Maps Maponyane sighs in relief after his mom survived accident

Media personality Maps Maponyane is relieved that his mother survived a life-threatening accident at the weekend.

Maponyane shared the pictures of the accident on social media, which happened on the N3 highway when another driver cut off her mother’s vehicle and sent it spinning and smashing a barrier.

“A moment later and things could have been a whole lot worse,” wrote Maponyane.

I'm SO grateful for my mother's life after being cut off by another car on the N3 highway, spinning and smashing into the barriers, and thankfully missing every other vehicle around her 🙏🏾 A moment later and things could have been a whole lot worse… Please be safe out there. pic.twitter.com/ncvXPDfQmG — Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) February 12, 2023

