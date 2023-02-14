Subscriptions
Maps Maponyane sighs in relief after his mom survived accident

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Media personality Maps Maponyane is happy that his mother survived a car accident at the weekend. / Supplied

Media personality Maps Maponyane is relieved that his mother survived a life-threatening accident at the weekend.

Maponyane shared the pictures of the accident on social media, which happened on the N3 highway when another driver cut off her mother’s vehicle and sent it spinning and smashing a barrier.

A moment later and things could have been a whole lot worse,” wrote Maponyane.


