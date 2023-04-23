Matthew Booth pulled plug on Sonia’s interview with TV channel

Legendary footballer Matthew Booth barred his wife Sonia and eNCA anchor Annika Larsen from conducting an interview in the estranged couple’s marital home in March.

This despite jointly owning the property after getting married in community of property about 16 years ago.

Booth’s alleged mistress Bongani Mthombeni-Moller also demanded to be interviewed by the crew to narrate her side of the story in an effort to dispute Sonia’s accusation that she has been having an extra-marital affair with the retired footie.

Larsen presents a show called My Guest Tonight With Annika Larsen.

The startling tattle was revealed by an eNCA employee who did not want to be identified for fear of reprisal.

Speaking to Sunday World, the employee said Larsen secured an interview with Sonia to interview her at their nuptial pad in Eagle Canyon, in the north of Johannesburg about a cheesecake business.

This after Matthew had baked a cheesecake for his alleged concubine to spoil her with his culinary exploits.

The employee said they had agreed that the interview would be conducted and filmed at Sonia’s house so that they could both be comfortable because of the estate’s tranquility and the ambiance of their posh crib.

“Sonia told Annika that she agreed for the interview to be conducted in the house without asking for Matthew’s consent,” said the employee.

In an endeavour to correct her mistake, she said she wrote an e-mail to Matthew and informed him about the planned interview.

Matthew turned turned down Sonia’s request to be interviewed in their house, said the employee.

“With a heavy heart, Sonia told Annika that the interview would no longer be conducted at her house because Matthew said he was not comfortable with strangers invading his privacy,” said the employee.

The employee said Larsen suggested that the interview be conducted at a restaurant in Melrose Arch, in the north of Johannesburg, as she did not want to cause further drama in her disintegrating union.

“I suspect that Matthew thought Annika was going to talk to Sonia about the infidelity allegations and also give Sonia an opportunity to lampoon him about the cheesecake she is baking, that is why he refused. But the interview was purely based on Sonia’s business,” said the employee.

The employee said Matthew apparently informed Mthombeni-Moller about Sonia’s interview. This because a few days after sneezing at Sonia’s request, Mthombeni-Muller’s lawyers, Lamprecht Attorneys, wrote to Larsen on March 7 asking her to also interview the self-professed fitness freak so she could state her side of the story.

In the letter, which we have seen, the lawyers raised concerns that the interview about the cheesecake business would fuel infidelity speculation that have already caused untold damage on the reputation of Mthombeni-Moller, who is married to University of Cape Town employee Krause Moller.

“While cognisant that we cannot dictate to you how to conduct your interview, we do ask that if Mrs Booth is given to the utterances which detracts from our client’s dignity and reputation, you enquire into the facts which underpin her views and her comments,” reads the letter.

“Specifically if Mrs Booth persists with the allegations that our client and Mr Booth are in a romantic relationship, we ask that you satisfy yourself on the facts that such a relationship exists. [You and eNCA’s] position is regulated.

“Our client’s request to you is to be afforded a full right to reply if any matter which is defamatory of our client is imparted to you during your interview with Mrs Booth.”

