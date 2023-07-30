Celebrity News

Matthew Booth’s married ‘mistress’ dumps her husband

By Ngwako Malatji
Matthew Booth
Bongani and Matthew allegedly spent a weekend at her parents’ beachfront holiday apartment in KwaZulu-Natal in 2022.

Retired football legend Matthew Booth’s alleged married paramour Bongani Mthombeni-Moller has dumped her husband and father of her two children Klaus Moller.Sunday World can exclusively reveal that Bongani kicked Moller to the kerb in February after accusing him of failing allegedly failing to honour some of his promises.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper


