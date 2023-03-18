Max Lichaba quits business to become man of the cloth

Managing director of Kwa Lichaba Chesanyama outlets and brand, Max Lichaba, has resigned to follow his calling of becoming a pastor.

The self-made millionaire, who has a string of businesses, said in a statement on Saturday that the business activities of Kwa Lichaba Lounge in Soweto would continue to operate under the management of the Lichaba family.

“I decided to resign from my post principally because of the decision to follow my calling of being a pastor. I am truly thankful for the assistance and support that you have given me. I believe that Kwa Lichaba business will earn more success and milestones in the years to come,” he wrote.

Born in Welkom, he is also the CEO of Lichaba Creations, a jewellery company specialising in costume and custom jewellery design.

