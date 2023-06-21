Mayweather banquet dinner to raise funds for SA youth in boxing

Internationally acclaimed boxing legend Floyd Mayweather is set to honour the South African boxing legends. Mayweather will be in South Africa for a bespoke banquet dinner to raise funds for South African youth in boxing, through his Youth Empowerment Programme. The banquet will be held at the Sandton Convention Centre on July 15 2023.

The Money Mayweather Banquet dinner has garnered a reputation for being the luxury and elegant hospitality event. It directly speaks to those who appreciate the finer things in life and the glamour and VIP treatment many have been accustomed to.

Themed “Go Black or Don’t Bother”, the event boasts the finest in fashion and lifestyle, with a melting pot of boxing, musical genres and cultures.

It combines the excitement for the avant-garde fashion spectacle on the red carpet and an exciting music line-up, fine dining coupled with luxurious design and décor.

Conceptualised, designed and immaculately styled, this important honorary evening is a celebration of sheer excellence at its finest with the South African Boxing legends to be honoured.

Floyd “Money” Mayweather, said: “I am proud to honour and celebrate the South African Boxing legends that have paved the way for the youth and left an indelible mark in South Africa and abroad. It has been a difficult period in which the industry had to deal with a crippling global pandemic, but we have come this far. It is through sports, particularly boxing and music, that brings the nations together.”

When contacted by Sunday World, event organiser and publicist Simphiwe Majola said people must expect a beautiful evening with avant-garde fashion spectacle on the red carpet, bespoke banquet and fine dining.

“Floyd Mayweather’s style and non-stop entertainment with a line-up that boasts South Africa’s biggest multi-award-winning artists and DJs to be revealed soon. Experience luxury, fashion, hospitality and urban lifestyle at its best along with the hottest South African A-list celebrities and fashionistas at the banquet dinner,” said Majola.

