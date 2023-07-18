Mayweather calling for more land ownership for Africans

Renowned former boxing world champion Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather has made a daring statement regarding land, saying that most of it needs to be under the ownership of black people.

Mayweather, 46, embarked on his much-anticipated Motherland Tour which kicked off in Harare, Zimbabwe on Friday – before landing in South Africa. He attended a banquet dinner to honour boxing legends at the Sandton Convention Centre on Saturday.

Speaking to the media at the Lanseria airport upon his arrival, Mayweather said one of the sole purposes of his tour was to inspire African people to take more ownership in their careers.

“I can sit and say everything, but it is all about giving back and growth and I want to see more people in South Africa have more ownership,” Mayweather said.

“Like myself, I own my career, I became my own boss. Even in America, it’s about real estate. I want people in Africa to have the same thing for themselves.

“You guys [Africans] have all the resources and the land, but we need a lot of that land back to the Africans and you guys need to own yourselves.”

The American boxing legend said with sufficient support from government and more sponsors coming on board, he is adamant that African boxing has what it takes to grow and produce the next Floyd Mayweather in the coming years.

“I had a chance to watch a few exhibition bouts and I must admit that there is a lot of talent in Africa,” he said.

“So, hopefully I can get with my team that is based here in Africa and take a lot of that talent to Mayweather Promotions so we are able to take these fighters so that they can be witnessed all around the world, and hopefully we can find the next Floy Mayweather in Africa.”

