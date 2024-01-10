Mbaliyesizwe apologises for insulting hotel security guard

The Umkhokha actress, songstress and former Real Housewives of Durban cast member Mbaliyesizwe Ngiba has apologised for lashing out at a security officer.

This after a video of the Ngizwide singer surfaced on social media recently. In the video, the actress can be seen shouting at the officer at Hotel Skye in Sandton, Johannesburg.

“With the f*ck*n R4 000 salary you think you are everything. You are sleeping here because of us,” Ngiba can be heard screaming.

“Who do you think you are? Security that does not even earn much, you do not even have matric.”

Unpleasant treatment

On Tuesday, Ngiba took to Instagram to apologise, claiming she had had a couple of drinks before the incident.

She said she cannot recall what had happened, however, her reaction was fueled by an unpleasant treatment that she and her crew received from the security guard.

Ngiba explained: “We were leaving the hotel not knowing that we needed to have a code to exit, and the person whom we got with there had already left.

“I tried to reason with the security guard, asking him to open for us, but he gave us an attitude.

“I think he said something to me and because the spirits were already high, I lost it and said words I should not have used.

“When I watch that video, I am not proud of the language that I used.”

Apology

She further apologised to the security officer, her fans, and those who respect her.

“I would like to apologise to the security officer, I stepped on his toes, as well as to those who know me. Know that I am not one to look down upon other people,” she said.

“I have disappointed my fans, I know that you did not expect that from me because you had never seen that side of me.”

Ngiba said she knows why the video was recorded, adding that she also knows who gave an order for the video to be posted on social media.

“There is a show I was shooting and it clashed with something I had always wanted to do. I had to choose.

“I know the people who were behind this [recording and circulation of the video], even though I will not be mentioning names.

“It is not by accident that one day a video of myself would be posted and then the following day a new cast for that show gets announced.

“It is painful that they are pushing their work with stunts.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mbaliyezwe Ngiba (@mbaliyesizwengiba4)

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content