Media personality MaBlerh spreads his wings at Kaya 959

Kaya 959 has announced exciting new changes to its weekend and early morning weekday lineups. These changes mark a fresh new chapter for the station, with media personality MaBlerh moving to a new slot.

Speaking to Sunday World MaBlerh, born Mthokozisi Cele, said he is excited about the new move to weekdays Early Breakfast (5am-6am) show. His previous show was the Weekend Update on Saturdays (3pm-6pm).

“I welcome this move, it’s definitely a step in the right direction. I love the way my career is moving in the radio space,” said MaBlerh.

When Kaya959 announced the new changes many said this was a demotion for MaBlerh’s radio career. He however does not see it that way but rather as a win for both him and the listeners.

“I get to be the first voice Kaya listeners hear in the morning when they turn on their radios. The people that enjoyed listening to me once a week, now get to hear me five days a week.”

MaBlerh said right now listeners are waking up with him and in five years they will definitely be driving with him to or from work.

MaBlerh is also a content creator and he said he manages to stay witty, kind and smart because of the people he keeps around him

“The people I keep around me are the fertile soil for all that I am to keep growing.”

Speaking about the highs and lows of his career so far this year, he said: “The highs have definitely been the work that I have been given the opportunity to do. I appreciate that very much. The biggest low has been my mom being diagnosed with cancer and having to go through an operation. I am grateful that it went well and she is recovering.”

MaBlerh said he is currently working on a new season of Black Conversations which is coming up this month.

