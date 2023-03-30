Mihlali Ndamase gets new whip amid Range Rover drama

Social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase has finally got herself a new whip amid the Range Rover drama.

Ndamase found herself in the soup after her boyfriend, who is someone else’s husband, was ordered by a court of law to give the car back to the man’s wife.

The order was obtained by the wife in the high court in Johannesburg on January 24 after she complained that Ndamase was cruising around in the multi-million rand road monster that her husband bought her as a gift a few years ago.

Ndamase’s boyfriend, a well-known businessman, separated from his wife a few years ago and is thawing in the warm hands of the ravishing YouTuber.

Taking to social media, Ndamase shared a video and pictures of her new Mercedes Benz and thanked God for the accomplishment.

“I don’t gotta talk, the Lord defends me. Thank you God for blessing the work of my hands. Welcome home mamba, hard work pays off,” she wrote.

