Mo Flava lands new mid-morning radio gig at 947 family

Moeti “Mo Flava” Tsiki has bagged himself a new gig at Primedia’s 947 after leaving Metro FM. Mo Flava has been roped in to host a mid-morning show from 9am-12pm Monday to Friday.

Mo Flava, who will begin his stint on Monday, said he is looking forward to experiencing every part of the 947 world.

“I can’t wait to meet the listeners and the 947 team. This is an opportunity for me to do radio at the highest level,” he said.

Meanwhile, award-winning gospel singer and radio presenter Khaya Mthethwa is making a major move to Durban-based commercial radio station Gagasi FM.

Mthethwa will co-host The Midday Connexion with DJ Sonic.

The station’s new 2023/24 weekday line-up was announced by Alex Mthiyane, the head of department for audience experience, during The Uprising Breakfast show with Felix Hlophe and Njabs Zwane on Thursday.

Hlophe will remain on the breakfast show where he will be joined by Minnie Ntuli from East Coast Radio, while Zwane will move to The Lift Off from 9am-12pm.

The Gagasi FM Drive remains unchanged with Zisto, Heazy and Khaya Dladla.

Mthethwa announced during his show on Saturday that he was leaving Kaya959, where he hosted the a mid-morning show called On That Note.

He joined Kaya959 in 2022 after leaving Metro FM, where he hosted a gospel show with Thami Ngubeni every Sunday morning.

At SA FM, sports journalist Thabiso Mosia, will replace Motshidisi Mohono, who resigned from the weekly sports show Game On.

