Mo Flava leaves Metro FM to explore new opportunities

Commercial radio station Metro FM has parted ways with Moeti “Mo Flava” Tsiki, the seasoned presenter of Wake Up On Metro FM breakfast show, the station has said.

Mo Flava joined Metro FM eight years ago and took over the Afternoon Drive Show slot. His last show will be on Friday next week.

Speaking on his departure, Mo Flava said the time has come for him to explore other opportunities.

“I have spent eight amazing years at Metro FM and I appreciate the opportunity I was given to do top-level radio and touch lives,” he said.

“The Metro FM listeners have a special place in my heart. I am looking forward to exploring new opportunities I have lined up in radio, where I will continue to express my talent.

“I am also excited about TV opportunities on the horizon. I’ll also continue to help young people who want to get into radio broadcasting through radio demo workshops.”

Metro FM business manager Kina Nhlengethwa said: “As a station, we consider ourselves fortunate to have experienced Mo Flava’s brilliance as a seasoned broadcaster.

“He has been consistent throughout the years in contributing meaningfully to the Metro FM brand. We wish Mo well in his future endeavors.”

The station said his co-host, Khutso Theledi, will be in charge of the breakfast show until a permanent replacement is confirmed.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author