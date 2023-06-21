Mobi Dixon lays assault charge against guest house owner

Popular deejay and producer Mobi Dixon has opened a case against a Bloemfontein Lemon and Lime Guesthouse guest house owner on Tuesday after he allegedly suffered racial slurs, was humiliated and assaulted at her premises three weeks ago.

On Friday, Sunday World reported that the muso alleged that after chasing him and his team from her guesthouse in the wee hours of the morning, the owner got physical with him before calling private security to chase them out and then went to open a case against him at the police station.

Mangaung police spokesperson Ikobeng Hlubi confirmed that the star opened a counter-charge of assault against the lodge owner on Tuesday at the Parkweg police station.

“According to the records, the complainant in this case, Mabi Ntuli, was allegedly assaulted by a guest house owner at Donald Murray Street, Bloemfontein following a quarrel between them and other colleagues of his on Sunday morning May 21 2023.

“The case is still under investigation and will be going to the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on July 19 2023,” Hlubi said.

In a statement shared with Sunday World previously, the muso said he was from a gig in Cubana, when he saw the guesthouse owner in his room at the Lemon and Lime Guesthouse.

“Upon his return from work around 05:00am together with his team, they entered the block common area, unlocked one of their rooms to warm up the food so they could eat before they sleep.

“As they were reminiscing about the club while waiting for the food in the microwave, hardly two minutes [later] an unidentified woman walks out of one of the rooms shouting ‘this is not allowed’ everyone must leave’.

“To Mobi Dixon’s shock, she was exiting from his room. He then questioned her, ‘who are you and what were you doing in my room?’, she continued to verbally harass him and his team, at that point Mobi Dixon was puzzled as to how she gained access to his room.”

The harassment allegedly continued, with racial slurs from the lady, demanding everyone to leave.

“At this stage they were all in shock and confused as to how they left all rooms locked and coming back only to find a strange woman who is harassing and insulting them.”

According to the statement, the lady started pushing Mobi Dixon and spitting on his face.

“She then slipped, after falling she screamed and cried foul, Mobi Dixon did not touch the lady of the B&B as he is totally against GBV in any way. The lady continued to push Mobi Dixon and that’s when the team and him decided to leave their booked rooms to go sleep in their vehicle.”

The guest house owner also opened a case of common assault against the star at the same police station.

