Mobi Dixon speaks out about assault allegations against him

Popular deejay and producer Mobi Dixon says he suffered racial slurs, was humiliated and his privacy invaded at a guest house in Bloemfontein three weeks ago.

The muso also alleges that after chasing him and his team from her guesthouse in the wee hours of the morning, the owner became physical with him before calling private security to chase them away and then went to open a case against him at the police station.

On Friday, the police in Bloemfontein confirmed that the star was a wanted man after the woman opened a case of common assault against the muso.

However, the muso told Sunday World that he was the victim in the matter and was consulting with his lawyers after he received death threats through calls and texts from unknown people.

In a statement shared with Sunday World, the muso states that he was from a gig in Cubana, when he saw the guesthouse owner in his room at the Lemon and Lime Guesthouse.

“Upon his return from work around 05:00 am together with this team they entered the block common area unlocked one of their rooms to warm up the food so they could eat before they sleep.

“As they were reminiscing about the club while waiting for the food in the microwave, hardly 2 minutes an unidentified woman walks out of 1 of the rooms shouting ‘this is not allowed’, everyone must leave.

“To Mobi Dixon’s shock, she was exiting from his room. He then questioned her, ‘who are you and what were you doing in my room?’, she continued to verbally harass him and his team, at that point Mobi Dixon was puzzled as to how she gained access in his room.”

The harassment allegedly continued with racial insinuations from the lady demanding everyone to leave.

“At this stage they were all in shock and confused as to how they left all rooms locked and coming back only to find a strange woman who is harassing and insulting them.”

“Mobi Dixon noticed that the lady had his wallet in her hand which was taken in his room, he feared that he was being robbed. After requesting for his wallet the lady yelled, reluctantly handed it over and saying to him, “you think you are a celebrity”.

According to the statement, the lady started pushing Mobi Dixon and spitting in his face.

“She then slipped, after falling she screamed and cried foul, Mobi Dixon did not touch the lady of the B&B as he is totally against GBV in any way.

The lady continued to push Mobi Dixon and that’s when the team and him decided to leave their booked rooms to go sleep in their vehicle,”







The star said he felt extremely aggrieved by the incident and left the country on tour the following week.

“I left the matter with my legal team pending what action we will take.







“To my absolute surprise and shock, when I returned to the country I was contacted by Park Road SAPS informing me that Megan Houghton had laid a charge of assault against him whereas she harassed me racially, humanly and physically,” he said.

The guesthouse was not immediately available to comment.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.