Mohale sets lawyers on Somizi over damaged car

The tug of war between Metro FM radio host Somizi Mhlongo and his ex-husband Mohale Motaung is not yet over after it emerged that Mhlongo still owes Motaung for damaging his car.

Sunday World has learnt that Motaung was locked in meetings with his legal representatives on Wednesday to discuss a lawsuit against Mhlongo after he failed to replace his damaged car.

Motaung is allegedly gearing up to drag Mhlongo to the high court to force him to replace the car which he damaged during an altercation while they were dating five years ago.

A source close to the newly minted club owner revealed that Motaung had lost his patience with the popular media personality because he had not come forward to say when and how he planned on replacing Motaung’s car, which he damaged on 18 November 2018.

The source said: “He is still owed money for his car damages. His lawyers are writing a letter of demand to request damages for his car first. A matter which has been outstanding for over two years now.

In August 2021, Sunday World first reported that Motaung said Mhlongo forced him off the road with his Mercedes-Benz G-wagon, damaging his Audi A3.

In the letter seen by the paper, Motaung’s lawyers demanded that Mhlongo replace the car.

“You are to purchase a motor vehicle for our client, which motor vehicle is to be valued at a minimum of R200 000. Our client’s request in this regard is premised on the fact that you intentionally damaged our client’s Audi A3 on 18 November 2018,” the letter read.

In response, Mhlongo has promised to instead pay R30 000 to repair the vehicle.

“However, he (Somizi) wishes to pay the amount in equal monthly payments over a period of 12 months,” Mhlongo’s lawyers wrote in the response.

Another source added that the talks between Motaung and Mhlongo about his car ended at that and he has not been compensated since then. The source added that if Mhlongo did not adhere to a letter of demand, which will be sent to him this week, he would also be brought to task for assault allegations if Motaung had his way.

“The main damage is for the car because nothing has been paid so far. If they don’t pay for the car, the matter will go to the high court and with that the issue of assault will also be raised in court.

Motaung and Mhlongo’s divorce, which was settled in March, was marred by allegations of assault after it emerged that the media personality physically assaulted his ex-husband during their relationship.

In a tell-all interview televised on Showmax, Motaung said he suffered alleged abuse at the hands of the Idols judge. Motaung alleged that Mhlongo chased him with a knife during an incident three weeks into their relationship.

“I took my [car] keys and walked out, he took a knife. I was about to exit, so he said to me ‘if you exit … I’m going to kill us both. So, I took my keys and I ran. He grabbed the knife and said ‘if you walk out, I’m going to stab you’. Now I see this different person.”

Motaung and Mhlongo were not immediately available to comment on the matter.

Motaung’s lawyer Mabu Marweshe confirmed that he was in talks with his client but could not divulge the nature of their meetings.

