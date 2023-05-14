Moja Love boss, presenter threatened for exposing drug dealers

Moja Love presenter Xolani Khumalo, who presents the Sizok’thola show which exposes drug cartels and syndicates, is living in fear of being assassinated after receiving death threats from faceless drug dealers.

Sunday World can exclusively reveal that Khumalo and the channel’s CEO Aubrey Tau have been receiving death threats on their cellphones from unknown people who threaten to kill them if they do not can the show.

