Mondli Makhoba gushes over Khabonina Qubeka’s acting skills

Actor Mondli Makhoba, who portrays the role of Ngomane in the Shaka iLembe drama series, has given fellow actress Khabonina Qubeka her flowers.

Writing on social media, Mondli Makhoba gushed over Qubeka’s acting journey which dates back to when she was still on S3’s Isidingo.

He reminisced about the times when she met Qubeka on set, and when she portrayed a similar role on Generations: The Legacy.

“I remember her on the set of Shaka Ilembe, the loudness in the car from set to base. But, the same loudness is heard in her portrayal of Queen Ntombazi,” he wrote.

Qubeka portrays the role of the Zwide matriarch, relying on black magic to get what she wants and will stop at nothing even if it means removing those who stand on her way.

“Today, I want to say thank you, @khabonina_q, for how you approached Ntombazi. I am thankful that her spirit chose you. She comes alive in you,” wrote Mondli Makhoba.

“She is calm, sure, and loving to her children no matter what. We believe her. You have done a brilliant job with this character, sisi. Big up to the casting at @bomb_productions for trusting you with her.”

Fellow industry colleagues commended Mondli Makhoba for the way he shows love and support to his colleagues.

Others in the comment section reminisced about the times when Qubeka was on SABC2 telenovela Muvhango, where she played the role of troublesome Doobsie.

Qubeka has been an all-round actress since the early 2000s, bagging different roles and moving on to host her health and fitness show.

