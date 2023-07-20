Moreki who blew R270 000 at Cofi a well-known ceramic artist

A R270 000 nightclub bill was not the only extravagant expenditure a mysterious patron and artist made at Cofi in Midrand at the weekend.

The man, who is a well-know artist, blew a further R165 000 at a Dolce and Gabbana store in Sandton City in the same week to celebrate his 28th birthday.

The ceramic artist, who owns a successful business with a footprint across Africa and abroad, pleaded not to be identified.

He said he spent the money on drinks and food for his close friends and some patrons to celebrate his big day. He said he could not do so in 2022.

“I don’t even think that was too much money because in this country there are people who spend more money on their pets and other things dear to them,” he said.

“For me, it was my birthday and I wanted to celebrate with people that I love.”

The artist is originally from the Republic of Congo and has been based in Sandton since 2014.

He said even though he spent so much money on alcohol, he did not touch any of the holy waters.

“I don’t even drink alcohol. I only had Coke the whole night. I don’t take alcohol at all. I was there with my friends, my girlfriend and her family.

“Some people also joined us at the table because you know how it happens when you are at the club, people just randomly take advantage of a good host.”

The artist’s bill caused a social media stir with many people questioning the identity of the big spender and some judging him harshly.

On the bill, the artist and his entourage ordered seven bottles of Armand Ace of Spade for R105 000, eight bottles of Don Perignon for R64 000, one bottle of Hennessy Paradis for R32 000, three bottles of Don Perignon for R24 000, three bottles of Hennessy VSOP for R7 800, food and platters for R2 020, among others.

To top it off, he gave R24 855 service tip to a waitress only identified as Lisa.

He said: “I spend most of my money on clothes. I am well-aware that there is poverty in South Africa, but this is one of the few times that I get to enjoy.

“We really had a good time.”

On his other shopping spree bill at a luxury clothing store in the same week of his birthday, the artist bought two pairs of sneakers for R21 000 and R14 000, purchased a T-shirt for R10 500, and bought cologne for R6 000.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.