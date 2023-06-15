Musician Shebeshxt remanded in police custody

Fans of popular musician Shebeshxt, who is facing various criminal charges including attempted murder, will have to wait a little longer before spotting him at events this youth month. This after he was denied bail on Tuesday.

President Yama 2K, as he is affectionately known to his legion of fans, appeared at the Lebowakgomo Magistrate’s Court, where his matter was postponed to next Thursday, June 22.

To date, Shebeshxt, born Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, has spent over a month behind bars.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in Limpopo, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, said the muso’s case was postponed in order for the court to combine the various cases against him.

“Cases were postponed for the charges to be joined and for further investigations,” she said.

Shebeshxt is charged with attempted murder and assault GBH after his bail was revoked for allegedly stabbing three people in Limpopo.

He is also facing two counts of discharging a firearm as he allegedly fired four shots in the air at a family home in Ga-Mamaola village, Limpopo, on April 10.

Malabi-Dzhangi said the Monateng hitmaker is facing two charges of assault GBH, which were opened last year, while the recent incident of attempted murder happened on April 10 this year.

In the first case, which occurred last year, he allegedly stabbed the complainant once on his back with a Knife in Lebowakgomo.

In the second case, he allegedly stabbed the second complainant with a knife three times on his lower left arm, back of the neck, and next to his ribs in October last year.

In the latest incident, he allegedly stabbed the complainant on the head, once, with a knife.

Malabi-Dzhangi said the singer also faces two charges of discharging a firearm in a built-up area or any public area.

She said: “[He] discharged a firearm at Mamaolo village on April 10, 2023, as he went to a certain family residence looking for their relative who ran away. The accused discharged his firearm, shooting upwards,”

“On the second incident (April 10, 2023) the accused discharged a firearm at another family residence when he went to look for a member of that family, when he was informed that the person he was looking for was not there, he discharged his firearm four times upwards,”

Limpopo-based Shebeshxt has a large following among the youth.

