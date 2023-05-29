Musician Toya Delazy celebrates a year of motherhood

The mother of Afrorave and musician Lethuxolo “Toya Delazy” Buthelezi has celebrated a year of being a mother to the couple’s first-born daughter.

Recently, Buthelezi shared on Instagram how proud she and her wife are about the milestone, saying it is one of the most beautiful life events that have ever happened to the couple.

“Celebrating one year of being her mama is one of the most beautiful life events that have ever happened to me. I am so lucky that I get to raise this gorgeous princess, Kali, alongside my loving wife. She has taught me so much in a year,” she said.

Buthelezi, who is the granddaughter of AmaZulu traditional prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, said motherhood has taught her how to care deeply.

“I have learnt how to care deeply by caring for her and the meaning of motherly love, patience and selflessness. She has made me a better person.

“I thank all our chosen family and friends who have been around us through this journey supporting us, celebrating with us and strengthening us.

“It really does take a village to raise a child, and to be around souls that love as hard as we do ensures that she will never question her value and [will] always know she was made from the fiercest love.”

The London-based coupled tied the knot in October 2021.

