Musiq Soulchild is on a journey of healing after traumatic childhood

American singer and songwriter Taalib Hassan, better known as Musiq Soulchild, is currently in South Africa for the Afro-Soul and RnB version of Mzansi Music soul sessions.

In a media briefing at the OR Tambo International Airport on Friday, Musiq Soulchild said he was on a journey of healing after having a traumatic childhood.

“Lately I have been doing a lot of healing, I had a traumatic childhood, and I’ve been navigating through a lot of complex spaces. I have found myself doing a lot of self-reflection, getting a lot of self-awareness, and getting better at a lot of things. I can see how that process can be for a lot of people,” he said.

The 45-year-old said he is not a talk-about-me type of person and has a different perspective of many things and he does not think people understand why creatives like him are always so different.

As a crooner of romantic jams, he said love is a complex antique and complex space that is very subjective.

“It has a lot to do with one’s upbringing and personal upbringing and I am still learning to love. We don’t always make the right decisions and it is important to get the right team. I am so grateful that I have been able to use my L’s and traumas and turn them into lessons to find myself to a better situation.”

The Teach Me How To Love hitmaker said coming to South Africa wasn’t something he and Deborah Cox sat down and spoke about, but he would love to work with her in the near future. He also said African beats and music is inspiring to listen to.

“It reminds me a lot of my intentions in music, it is very conversational, down-to-earth, soulful and thought-provoking. It is more focused on real-life issues and that approach is always going to last.”

He said he is still going to make music although he loves performing in studio, but it does not compare to performing for fans because he gets to engage and see reactions.

“In South Africa, it is a different type of energy that I quite like, and I am trying to master a way so I can keep coming back for more time. I love women and what they represent, and I like to always convey that in my music but in different ways.”

Musiq Soulchild is currently working on a new project and has released another one titled Victims and Villains. He will perform at six City Winery locations nationwide and will begin his residency at City Winery St. Loius. He said he has always been provided with such opportunities to perform for people for the last few years.

Musiq Soulchild, who has nine studio albums under his belt and is no stranger to South African fans, will perform well-known hits such as Girl Next Door, Don’t Change, and more of his recent offerings.

The much-anticipated show will takes place on Saturday at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria.

South African supporting acts that will be performing with these legends will be the talented and long-time beloved Vusi Nova and Ami Faku.

Also read: Deborah Cox, Musiq Soulchild confirmed for Mzansi concerts

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.