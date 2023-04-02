Muvhango actor Tsharani coining it as mpesu peddler

In a curious case of life imitating art, SABC 2 Muvhango’s Humbulani Tsharani has turned to healing science, selling male enhancement powders, otherwise known as mpesu.

Speaking this week, the actor who plays the role of a traditional healer in the popular drama series, says he hasn’t given up acting, although selling mpesu has proved to be lucrative.

“I’ve been dealing for several years now selling mpesu. The idea came from a friend who decided they would supply me because he thought people would be interested [to buy] because it’s me, a personality if you will, selling the product,” he said.

Tsharani started out in 2020, right in the middle of the quarantine, selling Revmad, a remedy for Covid-19, before he took to dealing in mpesu. By his own account, he made a fortune selling the potion. The experience was a real shot in the arm for him.

“I made a money alright but it’s the number of lives that were saved for me. Revmad brought relief to people battling Covid-19. We kept on getting feedback that people were getting healed, which was reassuring. I’ve been dealing in mpesu for a couple of years now,” he said.

“I’m not broke though. I’m not dealing in mpesu because I’m broke. But I don’t want to give you illusions I’ve never had financial difficulties. I have my wife Portia [Tshishonga]; she has always carried me. She’s a godsend to me and our kids.”

He admits the reaction from his customers is invariably that of disbelief, adding that he’s not fazed. “People are always shocked when they realise it’s me who’s selling mpesu. I’ve realised that fans and people who follow us (TV actors) cannot reconcile the fact that actors can sell and pursue other side hustles,” he said.

“In this economy or any other economy, it’s always wise not to confine yourself to just one thing. I’m blessed to have my acting gig, yet it doesn’t mean I should restrict myself from doing other things. I could decide to sell atchar tomorrow, but it doesn’t mean my acting gig isn’t going well.”

Tsharani chose to deal in mpesu because of its gentle properties, adding that it hasn’t been shown to have side effects commonly associated with other ED (Erectile Dysfunction) medications.

Despite his strict insistence that customers need to get clearance from their GPs, Tsharani says customers prefer to be discreet in their dealings with him, often making a point to ensure their spouses do not find out that they are using the product.

“It’s usually an ego thing. Men being men feel it’s gonna steal their thunder if they divulge to their partners that they are taking mpesu; they don’t want their wives to know they are using the potion.

“Feedback from customers has been great as mpesu has no side effects. I only source it from Venda and my supplier doesn’t cut corners. Customers have been singing the praises of the potion. It’s gotten so busy I can’t keep up with the demand.

“I’ve had customers who came up to me groveling, desperate to save their marriages, telling me that things are hanging by the thread. I’ve become that wingman.”

Tsharani set up shop in the township, targeting clients mostly in Soweto. He won’t mention names, but he claims to have celebrities as his clientele.

“I get good business in Tshiawelo and Protea Glen.”

He now finds himself having to do a balancing act between taping scenes for the show and business, he says. “I’ve found my rhythm though. My shooting schedule is not affected at all. We usually shoot in the morning, and I have the rest of day to sell. I also run acting workshops, and an e-hailing business, among other things. But my shooting schedule at Muvhango is not affected.”

According to Dr Kakeya Chinonge, a specialist physician, there are no validated studies on most herbal medication, including mpesu. He remarked that people should exercise caution.

Chinonge’s account was corroborated by Dr Candice Radzhadzhi. “Like most herbal medication, mpesu hasn’t been proven using validated studies. There’s not enough evidence for or against its use.”

