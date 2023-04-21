Muvhango actress still head over heels in love after four years

Muvhango actress Innocentia Manchidi is celebrating four year of marriage bliss with her husband Mpho.

The thespian, who plays the role of Rendani on the show, took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone.

Manchidi said their love story excites her every time she thinks about it.

“Happy anniversary to us babyyy! (sic). God has been so good to us. There’s high school sweethearts, varsity sweethearts and forever sweethearts. You can decide where we fall.

“This is our first anniversary apart but it feels like you’re right next to me, that’s how big of an effect you have on me, I love this man. Our love story excites me every time I think about it, forever is definitely where we’re headed,” she wrote.

Declaring her love for her husband, she thanked him for the years that they have spent together.

“Thank you for the most beautiful four years, this is exactly how I imagined marriage to be, just a little better. Thank you for choosing me Kgosi, I love you with every fibre in me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Innocentia Manchidi (@inno_mm_)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author