My dream role would be that of an action star – Dippy Padi

Singer and actress Dippy Padi feels she is an idealist who just wants to dominate the industry and go worldwide.

Speaking to Sunday World this week, the Adulting and Soon Comes Night actress said she has always loved acting.

“I’ve always loved acting, which really helped a lot because my mother forced me to attend The Nation School of the Arts and Afda in order for me to advance in my career,” she said.

Padi stated that because she is so passionate about both acting and music, she manages to balance the two by making time for each.

In Soon Comes Night, she portrays the seductive girlfriend of a notorious gangster and says that in order to prepare for the role, she had to be sure about her identity.

Prayer and understanding

“I had to make sure that I knew how I would bring that character to life, as well as the story that we were acting out. There was a great deal of prayer and understanding.

“I think Soon Comes Night touches on a plethora of issues that South Africa is currently facing; thus, I think everyone should watch it.”

Preparing for Palesa on Adulting, she said she spent a lot of time in meditation and prayer, working hard to perfect the character.

“My co-actor, Mpho, portrayed by Thabiso Rammusi, was also a big help,” she said.

“More than anything, we had a terrific relationship; we helped each other develop our personas, and that encouraged me to portray the character.”

Dream role

One of her biggest highlights, she said, was getting on the newest, sexiest programme. She said it motivates her to perform even better.

“My dream role would be that of an action star. That feels like a push and a challenge to me; it’s novel and thrilling.

“I am pushing for more TV airtime and working hard to get on the greatest shows.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content