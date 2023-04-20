‘Mzwakhe Mbuli is not in hospital fighting for his life’

South African poet and activist Mzwakhe Mbuli has poured cold water over claims and reports that he is ill and is fighting for his life.

This after he was reportedly admitted to the hospital. The people’s poet said there is no medical practitioner who has declared him sick.

On Wednesday, his spokesperson Joseph Mzankomo issued a statement to clear the air, saying Mbuli had gone to the hospital recently for his annual health check-up

“Last week, Mbuli did a corrective surgery for something he lived with for more than 30 years. The operation was a huge success and relief. Healthy lifestyle is his second nature,” said Mzankomo.

“Mzwakhe Mbuli is upbeat, his morale is very high and is currently producing the Hawks music video.”

He further said they are not moved by fake news. “As far as we are concerned, fake news is like water under the bridge.”

Mbuli performed the surgery quickly after he told the SABC to “go to hell” for disregarding his music, especially his latest album titled Vuka Darkie.

