Nadia pays tribute to her late boyfriend AKA

Rapper Nadia Nakai has finally broken her silence on the passing of her late lover and musician, Kiernan “AKA” Forbes.

She took to Instagram on Sunday to express her hurt and disbelief that her partner is no more, saying this period is not what their future was meant to look like.

“I can’t believe I said my final goodbye to you yesterday. I’ll never see you again for the rest of my lifetime? You loved me loud and proud, thank you baby. Protected me, prayed for me, inspired me.”

“I find it hard to breath let alone find the words to explain how much I love you.

I’m really going to miss all the special moments we’ve had. This really hurts!

I can’t come to terms with the fact that I’ll never hear you say you love me, I’ll never hear your laugh. There is no pain bigger than the pain of losing you. I thought I was going to spend the rest of my life with you, I realise you’re the one who spent the rest of your life with me.”

Nadia further said she does not understand how she met her lover, only to lose him.

“I don’t know why things happen the way they do, but I’m questioning God right now. Why would he bring us together to only take you away. I just don’t understand. I don’t know how I’m going to do this, going on with my life without you, I just can’t. Rest in peace Kiernan, I love you,” she concluded.

The award-winning artist was shot and killed by unknown gunmen outside Wish restaurant in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on February 10. He was laid to rest at the Westpark Cemetary on Saturday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai)



For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author